Court issues order relating to petition against 8 locally-produced vaccines

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Health Minister and other respondents to file objections pertaining to a petition seeking to revoke the registration of 8 types of vaccines manufactured by a local company.

The petition, filed by two activists representing the United Human Rights Organization (UHRO), was taken up for consideration before an Appeals Court bench on Thursday (Sept. 14).

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) and several others are listed as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners say the NMRA has given the approval to 8 types of vaccines manufactured by a local private company for anesthesia and brain disorders. Although, prior to the approval and registration of a drug, it should be subjected to a 6-month ‘supervision period’ pursuant to the NMRA’s regulations, this due procedure had not been followed for these vaccines, they alleged.

The legal counsel of the petitioners has requested the court to fix an early date for further consideration of the petition.

The respondents were meanwhile ordered to file their objections on October 02.