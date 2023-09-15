Police obtain 90-day detention order to question notorious criminal Ganemulla Sanjeewa

Police obtain 90-day detention order to question notorious criminal Ganemulla Sanjeewa

September 15, 2023   05:45 pm

Sri Lanka Police have been granted a 90-day detention order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to question underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Accordingly, the Colombo North Crimes Division was granted the relevant detention order by the Ministry of Defense, police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Notorious criminal ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was arrested by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, upon his arrival from Nepal on Wednesday (13 Sep.).

He had reportedly had a forged passport in his possession at the time of the arrest, with personal details of a female believed to be a resident of the Dematagoda area, SSP Thalduwa revealed. 

‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, who is believed to have illegally entered India by boat, had reportedly later fled from to Nepal, and subsequently returned to Sri Lanka upon the issuance of an international ‘Red Warrant’ for his arrest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.15

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.15

President Ranil meets with Cuban counterpart ahead of G77+China Summit

President Ranil meets with Cuban counterpart ahead of G77+China Summit

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.15

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.15

Meeting of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable on local debt restructuring to get underway today

Meeting of Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable on local debt restructuring to get underway today

Date fixed for hearing of motions against FR petitions filed over Easter bombings

Date fixed for hearing of motions against FR petitions filed over Easter bombings

Health Minister can do the right thing, but hes dancing to the tune of others  GMOA

Health Minister can do the right thing, but hes dancing to the tune of others  GMOA

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin