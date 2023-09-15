Police obtain 90-day detention order to question notorious criminal Ganemulla Sanjeewa

Sri Lanka Police have been granted a 90-day detention order under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to question underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

Accordingly, the Colombo North Crimes Division was granted the relevant detention order by the Ministry of Defense, police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Notorious criminal ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ was arrested by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, upon his arrival from Nepal on Wednesday (13 Sep.).

He had reportedly had a forged passport in his possession at the time of the arrest, with personal details of a female believed to be a resident of the Dematagoda area, SSP Thalduwa revealed.

‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, who is believed to have illegally entered India by boat, had reportedly later fled from to Nepal, and subsequently returned to Sri Lanka upon the issuance of an international ‘Red Warrant’ for his arrest.