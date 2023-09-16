Special committee to be appointed on increasing allowances for GN officers

State Minister of Home Affairs Ashoka Priyantha emphasized that it has been decided to appoint a special committee to look into the matter of increasing the allowances provided to Grama Niladhari (GN) officers.

The State Minister made these remarks during a conference held in Colombo today (Sep 16).

In the two-day conference for the District Secretaries, the existing issues of the Grama Niladhari officers have been discussed at length.

There, it has been decided that a special committee should be appointed pertaining to increasing the current allowances of the Grama Niladhari officers.

They have reportedly been demanding an increase to their allowances over a long period of time.