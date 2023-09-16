Special committee to be appointed on increasing allowances for GN officers

Special committee to be appointed on increasing allowances for GN officers

September 16, 2023   04:26 pm

State Minister of Home Affairs Ashoka Priyantha emphasized that it has been decided to appoint a special committee to look into the matter of increasing the allowances provided to Grama Niladhari (GN) officers.

The State Minister made these remarks during a conference held in Colombo today (Sep 16).

In the two-day conference for the District Secretaries, the existing issues of the Grama Niladhari officers have been discussed at length.

There, it has been decided that a special committee should be appointed pertaining to increasing the current allowances of the Grama Niladhari officers.

They have reportedly been demanding an increase to their allowances over a long period of time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

Govt discussing possibility for students to graduate a year earlier - PM

Govt discussing possibility for students to graduate a year earlier - PM

Not prepared to accept positions without mandate, says Sajith

Not prepared to accept positions without mandate, says Sajith

Finance Secretary admits public sector and ministry's structure must undergo changes

Finance Secretary admits public sector and ministry's structure must undergo changes

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)