Drug trafficker Kevitiyagala Kaluwa arrested

Meegahathenna Police has arrested a drug trafficker infamously known as “Kevitiyagala Kaluwa” near his residence today (16).

It has been uncovered that the arrested suspect has engaged in drug trafficking activities within multiple areas including Polgampola, Kevitiyagala, Moragala, Meegahathenna and Pelawatta over a long period of time, according to police.

Police have also taken custody of around 05 grams of heroin, ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) drugs and Kerala Cannabis found in the possession of the suspect, at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, there are several other pending cases against the 29-year-old suspect in courts over several other drug trafficking activities which were previously committed by him, police said.