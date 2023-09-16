Drug trafficker Kevitiyagala Kaluwa arrested

Drug trafficker Kevitiyagala Kaluwa arrested

September 16, 2023   05:23 pm

Meegahathenna Police has arrested a drug trafficker infamously known as “Kevitiyagala Kaluwa” near his residence today (16).

It has been uncovered that the arrested suspect has engaged in drug trafficking activities within multiple areas including Polgampola, Kevitiyagala, Moragala, Meegahathenna and Pelawatta over a long period of time, according to police.

Police have also taken custody of around 05 grams of heroin, ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) drugs and Kerala Cannabis found in the possession of the suspect, at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, there are several other pending cases against the 29-year-old suspect in courts over several other drug trafficking activities which were previously committed by him, police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

President Ranil addresses the G77+China Summit in Cuba

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.16

Govt discussing possibility for students to graduate a year earlier - PM

Govt discussing possibility for students to graduate a year earlier - PM

Not prepared to accept positions without mandate, says Sajith

Not prepared to accept positions without mandate, says Sajith

Finance Secretary admits public sector and ministry's structure must undergo changes

Finance Secretary admits public sector and ministry's structure must undergo changes

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

CBSL governor says those who earn more should pay sufficient taxes (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)

New CBSL Act effective from today; strict controls on money printing  Siyambalapitiya (English)