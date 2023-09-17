Five injured as group attacks house with petrol bomb in Jaffna

A group of people who forcibly entered a house in the Thavady area of Chunnakam, Jaffna have reportedly hurled a petrol bomb injuring five individuals who were inside the house.

Police mentioned that a mother, father, daughter and son of the same family were admitted to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, owing to burn injuries sustained during the incident, yesterday (16).

Investigations have revealed that a daughter of the family in question had been involved in a love affair with a young male from the Urumpirai area of Jaffna and the said youth had attacked the house with a petrol bomb along with his friends over an argument, according to police.

Police stated that the group of suspects who set fire to the house had also attacked a three-wheeler parked in front of the house and damaged the doors and windows of the house.

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident, and they will be produced before Mallakam Magistrate’s Court, police said.

Chunnakam Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.