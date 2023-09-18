Navy rescues distressed local fishermen stranded in Indian waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has brought ashore 03 distressed fishermen who were aboard a local fishing trawler, which had capsized after drifting into Indian waters north of Sri Lanka.

The fishermen were rescued by a Merchant Vessel before the Sri Lanka Navy brought them ashore, through the coordination of the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Centre (MRCC) Colombo yesterday (Sep 17).

The distressed trawler OFRP-A-1604 TLE had been at sea for a routine fishing expedition, having left from Hambantota on 02nd September and unfortunately capsized after drifting towards Indian waters, as a result of mechanical failure.

Meanwhile, MV INTERSEA VOYAGER passing through the sea area has spotted the distress and disseminated it to MRCC Chennai which in response had directed the Merchant Vessel to save the fishermen of the distressed fishing vessel. Subsequently, MRCC Colombo was alerted about the incident, according to the Navy.

Coordinated by MRCC Colombo, MV INTERSEA VOYAGER brought the fishermen off Hambantota Harbour and the Sri Lanka Navy sent out the Fast Attack Craft P 421 belonging to the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla to bring ashore the fishermen carried by MV INTERSEA VOYAGER.

Upon being brought ashore, the fishermen were rushed to the District General Hospital, Hambantota for medical attention, the Navy said.