Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles part of Italy northeast of Florence

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles part of Italy northeast of Florence

September 18, 2023   03:30 pm

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Tuscany early Monday, geologists and firefighters said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake’s epicenter was near Marradi, northeast of Florence, and it struck at 5:10 a.m., after some smaller temblors, according to Italy’s institute of geophysics and vulcanology.

The agency noted that the area is considered at high risk for quakes, citing in particular one in 1919 that struck Mugello, which was one of the strongest to strike Italy in the 20th century.

Italy’s fire rescue team said they received some calls from worried residents but that to date there were no damages or injuries reported.


Source: Associated Press
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering gives insights into Sri Lanka's AML/CFT framework (English)

Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering gives insights into Sri Lanka's AML/CFT framework (English)

Govt. agencies entrusted with environmental conservation to be restructured  Sagala Ratnayaka (English)

Govt. agencies entrusted with environmental conservation to be restructured  Sagala Ratnayaka (English)