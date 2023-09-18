Mother, brother-in-law of cop who aided Harak Katas escape bid taken into police custody

September 18, 2023   05:41 pm

The mother and brother-in-law of the police constable who allegedly aided in the failed attempt by notorious criminal figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata’, to escape from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have been taken to police custody, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Meanwhile, the police also stated that detention orders have been obtained to hold them for a period of 90 days for questioning.

The organized criminal gang leader known as ‘Harak Kata’, had reportedly attempted to flee from the custody of the CID on September 10.

According to the CID, ‘Harak Kata’ had been aided by a certain Police Constable, who had fled soon after the incident.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with aid of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, the CID reported, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the Constable, and another Sub-Inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed, and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle. 

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion, and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody, while the missing Police Constable had reportedly fled the scene during this altercation.

