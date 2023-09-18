The Supreme Court has issued an interim injunction dismissing a previous stay order issued by the Court of Appeal preventing the execution of warrants issued for the arrest of five individuals including the former mayor of Kurunegala, Thushara Sanjeeva Witharana.

They have been charged with demolishing the ‘Buwanekaba Rajasabha Mandapa’ in Kurunegala town.

The Supreme Court issued this order when an appeal filed against the order issued by the Court of Appeal was taken up today (18).

Furthermore, this interim injunction will be in effect until the hearing of the relevant petition is concluded, as per the orders by the Supreme Court.