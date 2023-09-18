Arrest warrants on fmr Kurunegala Mayor: Interim injunction issued on CAs stay order

Arrest warrants on fmr Kurunegala Mayor: Interim injunction issued on CAs stay order

September 18, 2023   07:25 pm

The Supreme Court has issued an interim injunction dismissing a previous stay order issued by the Court of Appeal preventing the execution of warrants issued for the arrest of five individuals including the former mayor of Kurunegala, Thushara Sanjeeva Witharana.

They have been charged with demolishing the ‘Buwanekaba Rajasabha Mandapa’ in Kurunegala town.

The Supreme Court issued this order when an appeal filed against the order issued by the Court of Appeal was taken up today (18).

Furthermore, this interim injunction will be in effect until the hearing of the relevant petition is concluded, as per the orders by the Supreme Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.18

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.18

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering gives insights into Sri Lanka's AML/CFT framework (English)

Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering gives insights into Sri Lanka's AML/CFT framework (English)