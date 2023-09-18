President Ranil attends UN 2023 SDG Summit

President Ranil attends UN 2023 SDG Summit

September 18, 2023   08:26 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday (Sept. 18) participated in the United Nations 2023 SDG Summit, a high-level political forum on sustainable development, under the auspices of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The Sri Lankan leader is in the United States to attend the 78th session of the UNGA, themed “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, which is taking place from September 18 to 21.

The General Assembly’s president is convening heads of state and government for the SDG Summit on September 18 and 19 at UN headquarters in New York during the UNGA high-level week.

With the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at midpoint, world leaders are expected to carry out a comprehensive review of the state of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), respond to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world, and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions towards the target year of 2030.

UN says for the first time in decades, development progress is reversing under the combined impacts of climate disasters, conflict, economic downturn and lingering COVID-19 effects. Thus, the SDG Summit serves as a rallying cry to recharge momentum, for world leaders to come together, to reflect on where we stand and resolve to do more.

The SDG Summit is the centerpiece of the high-level week of the General Assembly. It will respond to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world and is expected to reignite a sense of hope, optimism, and enthusiasm for the 2030 Agenda.

Through the Summit, countries, both individually and collectively, have an opportunity to place the world on a sustainable development path.

UN says the international community can seize this opportunity to make significant transformations for integrated SDG implementation and how societies produce, consume and share benefits and risks, while leaving no one behind.

The Summit is envisaged to be forward-looking and action-oriented, with the aim of accelerating international action to improve people’s lives and reinvigorating the sense of hope, optimism and enthusiasm that characterized the adoption of the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda. It is expected to adopt a concise, action-oriented political declaration as its outcome document.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.18

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.18

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Drunken millionaire businessman arrested over hit-and-run that injured three of same family

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

Suspects of shooting near Maligakanda Court caught on camera

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

78th session of UN General Assembly to commence tomorrow

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Probes into shooting that targeted Uddika Premaratne handed over to CID

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00