Cache of explosives, ammo found in abandoned school building

A cache of explosives and ammunition stashed in the ceiling of a small abandoned building at a school was found this evening (Sept. 18), the police media division says.

Officers of Matara Police have initiated investigations into the matter, after being notified by the school’s vice principal about the contraband recovered during renovations.

The said school is located in Wellamadama, Matara.

Accordingly, a foreign-made firearm similar to that of a pistol, 21 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 136 rounds of pistol bullets, a detonator cord, 31 rounds of pocket pistol bullets, 194 grams of explosives, two detonators and a device containing a small package of gunpowder were found from the ceiling of the abandoned school building.

The contraband is now in the custody of the police and Matara Police is probing the incident further.