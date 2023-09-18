Sri Lankan president meets with World Bank chief

A meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and World Bank President Ajay Banga took place today (Sept. 18) at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry; Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake; Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Mahinda Samarasinghe; Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the United Nations, Mohan Peiris were also in attendance.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations 2023 SDG Summit, a high-level two-day political forum on sustainable development, which commenced today under the auspices of UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The Sri Lankan leader is in the United States to attend the 78th session of the UNGA, themed “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability For All”, taking place from September 18 to 21.