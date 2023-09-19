South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged his support for President Ranil Wickremesinghes economic recovery plan for Sri Lanka.

He praised President Wickremesinghes program aimed at alleviating the severe economic crisis in the country and commended his dedication.

Additionally, President Yoon Suk Yeol mentioned the potential for expanding the scope for job opportunities in South Korea for Sri Lankan youth in the future.

The South Korean leader lauded President Wickremesinghes efforts to address Climate Change issues based on the COP 27 agenda and proposed for Sri Lanka and Korea to enter into a Bilateral Climate Change Agreement.

He further proposed the need to expedite the conclusion of a Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement with a view to facilitating more Korean investment bringing in new technology to Sri Lanka.