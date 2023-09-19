Showers or thundershowers in Western Province and several other areas

Showers or thundershowers in Western Province and several other areas

September 19, 2023   08:44 am

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Meteorology Department says.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western Province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers are possible elsewhere in the evening or at night.

The department says fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankesanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

