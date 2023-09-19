Applications called for appointment of members to Surcharge Appeals Committee

Accepting applications for the appointment of members to the Surcharge Appeals Committee is now in progress, the Communications Department of Parliament said in a press release.

The Surcharge Appeals Committee is the appellate authority to be established under Section 21 of the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018, to which any person aggrieved by a decision made by the Chief Accounting Officer of an audit firm specified in the above Act may appeal against such decision.

Accordingly, applications are called from persons with experience in the fields of auditing, law and public finance management, public administration and engineering, to be considered for the appointment as members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee, to hear and determine appeals of any person aggrieved by a decision referred above.

However, the members of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service are not eligible to be appointed as members of this committee.

The applications should be prepared in accordance with the sample available on the official website (www.parliament.lk) and the duly completed applications should be sent to; Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte on or before October 09, 2023 by registered post, or by email to constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk.

The applicants are required to indicate ‘Constitutional Council re: Surcharge Appeals Committee’ on the top left-hand corner of the envelope, or as the subject if emailing.