Applications called for appointment of members to Surcharge Appeals Committee

Applications called for appointment of members to Surcharge Appeals Committee

September 19, 2023   08:58 am

Accepting applications for the appointment of members to the Surcharge Appeals Committee is now in progress, the Communications Department of Parliament said in a press release.

The Surcharge Appeals Committee is the appellate authority to be established under Section 21 of the National Audit Act, No. 19 of 2018, to which any person aggrieved by a decision made by the Chief Accounting Officer of an audit firm specified in the above Act may appeal against such decision.

Accordingly, applications are called from persons with experience in the fields of auditing, law and public finance management, public administration and engineering, to be considered for the appointment as members of the Surcharge Appeals Committee, to hear and determine appeals of any person aggrieved by a decision referred above.

However, the members of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service are not eligible to be appointed as members of this committee.

The applications should be prepared in accordance with the sample available on the official website (www.parliament.lk) and the duly completed applications should be sent to; Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte on or before October 09, 2023 by registered post, or by email to constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk.

The applicants are required to indicate ‘Constitutional Council re: Surcharge Appeals Committee’ on the top left-hand corner of the envelope, or as the subject if emailing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka expecting economic growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2023 - Siyambalapitiya

Sri Lanka expecting economic growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2023 - Siyambalapitiya

Sri Lanka expecting economic growth in Q3 and Q4 of 2023 - Siyambalapitiya

Govt seizes assets belonging to woman involved in large-scale drug dealing

Govt seizes assets belonging to woman involved in large-scale drug dealing

TID arrests mother, brother-in-law of constable complicit in Harak Kata's escape bid

TID arrests mother, brother-in-law of constable complicit in Harak Kata's escape bid

Brazen daylight shooting in Maligakanda believed to be a revenge attack

Brazen daylight shooting in Maligakanda believed to be a revenge attack

Had JR's socio-economic reforms been sustained, Sri Lanka would've developed  President (English)

Had JR's socio-economic reforms been sustained, Sri Lanka would've developed  President (English)

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm likely today (English)

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm likely today (English)

UN resident coordinator calls on Minister Kanchana (English)

UN resident coordinator calls on Minister Kanchana (English)

President Ranil attends UN 2023 SDG Summit (English)

President Ranil attends UN 2023 SDG Summit (English)