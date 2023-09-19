Uddika Premaratne blames existing system for recent shooting targeting him

MP Uddika Premaratne has claimed that the existing system within the country was the reason behind the recent shooting that targeted him.

Speaking in Parliament in this regard today (19 Sep.), MP Premaratne said that while he believed the system was the cause behind the recent shooting outside his residence, it is also the reason why the country is in the state it is today.

“Rather than who committed the shooting, I think the existing system is why that attack was made. We all know this system is not right. The people of our country know that this system is wrong. Our social system is wrong, our politics are wrong. It is because of this blemish that the country is in the state it is today,” he said in Parliament.

At around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 17), a group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the Premaratne’s car soon after he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura. The parliamentarian had managed to escape unharmed.

The perpetrators, who had arrived in a car, had targeted the parliamentarian who was walking towards the house after parking his vehicle.

The left rear door glass of Premaratne’s car was damaged in the shooting incident for which the gunmen were believed to have used a pistol.

Anuradhapura police initiated investigations soon after the incident was reported and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed to beef up the security near the MP’s house.

Later, investigations into the matter were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).