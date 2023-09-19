President joins business roundtable during 78th UNGA session

In conjunction with the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), President Ranil Wickremesinghe actively participated in two significant events in New York, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Wickremesinghe took part in a high-profile business roundtable discussion titled “Economic Opportunities in Sri Lanka”, jointly organised by the Business Council for International Understanding and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United States of America, which took place yesterday (18 Sep.).

The business roundtable saw participation from more than 40 U.S. businesses keen on exploring investment and trade prospects in Sri Lanka.

Alongside them were prominent representatives from Sri Lanka’s private sector and a delegation of senior officials from the United States government. This discussion aimed to foster economic opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, President Wickremesinghe also participated in the “Conference on Sustainable Development Goals – 2023,” which commenced yesterday at the UN Headquarters, focusing on exploring new strategies to advance progress toward achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

Ruwan Wijewardena, President’s Senior Adviser on Climate Change, Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the President and Aruni Wijewardena, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were also present on this occasion.