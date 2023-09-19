Court orders issued prohibiting Thileepan commemorations in Colombo

September 19, 2023   02:19 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Courts  today (19 Sep.) issued an order prohibiting the commemoration of ‘Thileepan’, a member of a proscribed organisation, in several areas within Colombo, on account of the inconvenience likely to be caused to the public.

Accordingly, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued the order prohibiting commemorations in the Kollupitiya, Colombo Fort and Slave Island areas, while the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court issued the order prohibiting the same within the Maradana area.

The relevant order was issued against all persons expected to participate in the celebrations, including the Christian Solidarity Movement (CSM) and Rev. Fr. Marimuttu Satyavel, upon the request of the Fort Police,

Rasaiah Parthipan, better known as ‘Thileepan’, was a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and died while on hunger strike in 1987, during which he had articulated five requests to the Indian Government, aiming to encourage them to apply pressure on the Sri Lankan Government to fulfill those requests.

