Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura

A passenger bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has collided with a bowser truck on the Badalkumbura-Badulla main road, injuring 06 individuals.

The accident has taken place in the Pussellawa area of Badalkumbura Police Division today (19), the police said.

The six injured individuals – four passengers who were travelling on the bus at the time and the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident – have been admitted to the Monaragala District Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources stated that their condition is not critical. Officers of the Badalkumbura Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.