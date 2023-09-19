Body of youth found with limbs tied in Rathgama

The body of a youth, whose limbs were tied, has been found in the area behind a crematorium in Kirimetiya, Rathgama.

According to the police, the deceased is believed to be a 27-year-old from the same area.

The body was recovered last evening (Sept. 18), following a tip-off received by the officers of Rathgama Police.

Reports revealed that the youth had met up with a group of friends and consumed alcohol at a restaurant in Katudampe in Peniwatta on September 17 (Sunday).

However, he had left the get-together early and had been missing since.

Rathgama Police is conducting further investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.