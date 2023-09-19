Six arrested over body found in travelling bag in Seeduwa

September 19, 2023   05:13 pm

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the recent  finding of a body inside a travelling bag which had been left on the banks of the Dandugam Oya in Seeduwa.

Accordingly, the suspects, identified as residents of Katana, were arrested by the Seeduwa Police.

A father and his two sons are also believed to be amongst the arrestees, police said.

On 15 September,  the body of a man was discovered inside a travelling bag left on the banks of the Dandugam Oya in Seeduwa.

The victim was believed to have died a few days prior, and his corpse had later been crammed into the blue-coloured travelling bag, according to police.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, he is reportedly aged between 35 and 40 years, police said.

Police also stated that a tattoo with 07 star marks is visible on the right side of the deceased’s neck and that there are injury marks on both sides of his head and chin.

The remains of the deceased were placed in the Negombo Hospital following the magistrate’s inquest, while further investigations into the matter were undertaken by the Seeduwa Police.

