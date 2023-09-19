Uddika Premaratne shooting incident: Police ordered to arrest all suspects

The Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate has ordered Anuradhapura Police to immediately arrest all the suspects in connection with the recent shooting incident that targeted MP Uddika Premaratne and produce them before courts.

Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate and District Judge Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya, has ordered the investigators to seek assistance of the police intelligence units and informants in order to identify the shooters.

Furthermore, the court has called for a report on the progress of the investigations.

These orders were issued by the court in consideration of the facts presented to the court by the police through a ‘B’ report.

At around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 17), a group of unidentified gunmen had opened fire at the Premaratne’s car soon after he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura. The parliamentarian had managed to escape unharmed.

The perpetrators, who had arrived in a car, had targeted the parliamentarian who was walking towards the house after parking his vehicle.

The left rear door glass of Premaratne’s car was damaged in the shooting for which the gunmen were believed to have used a pistol.

Anuradhapura police initiated investigations soon after the incident was reported and Special Task Force (STF) personnel were deployed to beef up the security near the MP’s house.

Later, investigations into the matter were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police stated that statements have been obtained from several parties, however, no suspects involved in the shooting have been identified so far.