UN chief welcomes world leaders as 78th General Assembly session kicks off

UN chief welcomes world leaders as 78th General Assembly session kicks off

September 19, 2023   07:26 pm

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the heads of state, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the UN Head Quarters in new York, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) commenced at the UNHQ a short while ago.

Heads of state and government from at least 145 countries are expected to take the dais at this year’s general assembly, presided over by Trinidad and Tobago’s Dennis Francis. 

Among those scheduled to speak on Tuesday are Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the US president Joe Biden, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy – who is appearing at the UN in person for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of his country.

But there are some notable absences; the leaders of the UK, France, China and Russia will not be attending, meaning Biden will the sole leader of the UN security council’s five permanent members to appear at the UN. Leaders from major countries such as India and Mexico are also slated to send ministers in their steads.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.19

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.19

Last rites of six-year-old killed in Maligakanda shooting to be performed on Thursday

Last rites of six-year-old killed in Maligakanda shooting to be performed on Thursday

MP Uddika Premaratne blames 'existing system' for recent shooting targeting him

MP Uddika Premaratne blames 'existing system' for recent shooting targeting him

Father and daughter fall into sinkhole after NWSDB water pipe bursts

Father and daughter fall into sinkhole after NWSDB water pipe bursts

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan

Ocean Nations... President attends 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue

Ocean Nations... President attends 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00