Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

September 20, 2023   07:34 am

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts while fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

South Korean president promises to expand job opportunities for Sri Lankan youths

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Authorities' response to deep sinkhole in middle of road following pipe burst

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

Six injured after bus collides with bowser in Badalkumbura (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)

South Korea pledges support for President Ranil's economic recovery plan (English)

'I am not pro-Indian or pro-Chinese; I am pro-Sri Lankan'  President Ranil (English)

'I am not pro-Indian or pro-Chinese; I am pro-Sri Lankan'  President Ranil (English)