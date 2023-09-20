Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department forecasts showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts while fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province and in the Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.