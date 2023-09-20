Early landslide warnings issued for five districts

As torrential rainfall continues, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for parts of five districts.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) advisory is in place for several areas in Galle, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura districts until 10:30 p.m. today (Sept. 20).

People living in the following areas are advised to be vigilant about the development of cracks in the ground, deepened cracks and ground subsidence; slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences and telephone posts; cracks in the floors and walls of buildings which are built at slopes; and sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, blockage or disappearance of existing springs.

Galle District – Elpitiya and Nagoda divisional secretariat divisions

Kalutara District – Dodangoda, Agalawatta, Mathugama and Walallawita divisional secretariat divisions

Kegalle District – Dehiowita, Bulathkohupitiya, Yatiyanthota and Deraniyagala divisional secretariat divisions

Matara District – Pasgoda and Pitabeddara divisional secretariat divisions

The NBRO says people should immediately evacuate the areas where the aforementioned pre-landslide signs are observed.