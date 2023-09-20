Nearly 40% of deaths at Badulla Hospital due to heart failures - GMOA

Nearly 40% of deaths at Badulla Hospital due to heart failures - GMOA

September 20, 2023   01:31 pm

The Government Medical Officers” Association (GMOA) has raised concerns over the recent number of deaths that have taken place at the General Hospital in Badulla, noting that out of the 1,883 postmortems conducted over the last year, 770 persons were found to have died of heart attacks.

Speaking on the matter, GMOA Deputy Secretary Dr. Palitha Rajapaksha attributed the high number of deaths caused by heart attacks to the absence of an angiogram machine.

He revealed that in the past year alone, 2,179 patients had been admitted to the cardiac unit, of which only 750 were able to do the angiogram, adding that nearly 40% of the hospital”s deaths were caused due to heart attacks.

“There are no angiogram machines in the Badulla District, Uva province and the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital. Because of this, the entire population of 1.5 million people within the Uva province is forced to go to either the Colombo National Hospital, Kandy Hospital, Nagoda Hospital in Kalutara, Karapitiya Hospital, Anuradhapura Hospital or the Polonnaruwa Hospital to get an angiogram done”, Dr. Rajapaksha stated in this regard, emphasising the inconvenience caused to patients and the difficulties they face.

Meanwhile, the cardiac specialist at the Colombo National Hospital Dr. Gotabhaya Ranasinghe, also raised concerns about the rapid increase in the number of heart patients reported daily, stressing that nearly 170 heart patients are diagnosed every day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Covid pandemic stagnated economic growth, leading to bankruptcies: President at SDG Summit 2023

Covid pandemic stagnated economic growth, leading to bankruptcies: President at SDG Summit 2023

Covid pandemic stagnated economic growth, leading to bankruptcies: President at SDG Summit 2023

COPE alleges Sri Lanka Tea Board failed to comply with certain Cabinet decisions

COPE alleges Sri Lanka Tea Board failed to comply with certain Cabinet decisions

Trade unions go to IMF office in Sri Lanka demanding amendments to PAYE tax

Trade unions go to IMF office in Sri Lanka demanding amendments to PAYE tax

President Ranil meets Bangladeshi PM and USAID Administrator on sidelines of UNGA session

President Ranil meets Bangladeshi PM and USAID Administrator on sidelines of UNGA session

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

Navy commander says measures needed to minimize effects of gray zone activities (English)

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

13 more MPs to receive compensation for properties destroyed during 2022 unrest

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil

I'm neither pro-India nor pro-China, I'm pro-Sri Lanka  President Ranil