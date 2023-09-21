No police personnel have been charged over Easter bombings yet  Minister

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles has stated that no police personnel have been charged in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings of 2019 thus far.

Speaking in Parliament today (20 Sep.), he stated that as per the reports submitted by the relevant Presidential Commission of Inquiry, no police personnel have been charged in this regard, and have only been under observation thus far.

The Minister asserted this in response to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Hector Appuhamy, pertaining to the officials allegedly accused in connection with the attack, adding that the relevant names of the personnel were handed over to the Attorney General for further proceedings.

“Therefore, it would be wrong of me to name certain personnel, as if they are already charged, until they are rightfully prosecuted”, he said in this regard.

Commenting on concerns raised pertaining to providing some sort of relief to the victims of the 2019 bombings, Minister Alles requested for a period of two days to provide an answer for the matter.

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Colombo has claimed that using those accused in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks in order to brief MPs on the investigations into the said attacks, is an insult to the Parliament.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, too, has emphasised the need for an international investigation into the attacks, claiming that this is the only way the truth behind the Easter bombings would be uncovered.