Two killed, two injured in drive-by shooting at Avissawella

Two assailants on a motorcycle have opened fire at four individuals travelling in a three-wheeler, killing two people in Thalduwa, Avissawella.

According to the police, the shooting took place last night (20) and the two injured individuals have been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

Four persons were traveling in a three-wheeler from Avissawella towards Kegalle when they were targeted by two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle near the Gurupasgoda Bend in Ihala Thalduwa area in the Avissawella police division.

The assailants had reportedly used a T-56 assault rifle in the shooting before immediately fleeing the scene of the crime.

The four victims were rushed to the Avissawella Hospital, however two of them, a 27-year-old and a 36-year-old, had succumbed to injuries.

The injured persons are aged 42 and 43 years while all four of them are said to be residents of Thalduwa.

No information has been uncovered regarding the shooters as of yet while Avissawella Police are conducting further investigations.