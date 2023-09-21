Sri Lankas August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

September 21, 2023   04:04 pm

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation rate eased to 2.1% year-on-year in August from 4.6% in July, helped by falling food prices, the statistics department said on Thursday.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) captures broader retail price inflation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 3.1% in Q2 amid financial crisis

Food prices fell 5.4% in August after declining 2.5% in July from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, climbed 9% in August after rising 10.9% year-on-year in July.

 

NCPI August 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Source - Reuters
--Agencies

 

