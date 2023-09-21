Sri Lanka’s Transport and Highways Ministry has signed today a contract with India’s IRCON International Limited for the Design, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of a Signalling system along the Sri Lanka Railways’ Maho to Anuradhapura route, spanning 66 kilometers. The contract, valued at 14.90 million USD, was inked in the presence of Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Bandula Gunawardane, and India’s High Commissioner in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.



The project which will be executed under an Indian Line of Credit of 318 million USD, is set to bolster transportation links and foster economic growth. High Commissioner Mr. Baglay emphasized the significance of this initiative for Sri Lanka, reflecting India’s commitment to supporting its neighbour. He highlighted that the credit line for this project in the current situation, symbolizes the continued desire of the Government and the people of India to stand with the people of Sri Lanka.



Sri Lanka’s Transport and Mass Media Minister Dr. Gunawardane expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their support, particularly during Sri Lanka’s recent economic challenges. It was also pointed out that Sri Lankan railway projects have received support in the form of LOCs in recent times only from India.



Projects of over USD 1 billion in the Railway sector have been completed under 5 Indian LOCs to date. IRCON, which started its operations in Sri Lanka in March 2009, has completed several projects in Sri Lanka with Indian assistance and has contributed significantly towards rehabilitation and modernization of Sri Lanka Railways, capacity building, and employment generation. IRCON is currently involved in a USD 91.27 million project to upgrade and rehabilitate the railway line from Maho to Omanthai, covering a distance of 128 kilometers. The track rehabilitation from Anuradhapura to Omanthai is already finished, while work on the Anuradhapura to Maho section is scheduled to begin in January 2024.

--Agencies