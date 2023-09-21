President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech

September 21, 2023   10:53 pm

 

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged to lead Sri Lanka towards sustainable growth, ensuring peace and prosperity for all, with the support of both the nation and the international community.

He stated this while delivering his address during the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe told the UNGA that currently, there is a stark contrast with the 2030 promise, as poverty and hunger levels are at multi-decade highs. 

Neutral nations like Sri Lanka in the global South find themselves caught between shifting global power dynamics, he further said. 

Wickremesinghe said that crises like climate change and pandemics are hampering smaller indebted countries like Sri Lanka from advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and climate efforts. 

Global power conflicts are adding economic uncertainty, disrupting supply chains and causing inflation, food, and energy insecurity worldwide, he said.

The President said Sri Lanka is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis. To put it in perspective, the cost of World War II in today’s USD would be $4 trillion and the Marshall Plan $150 billion, he said. 

Restructuring the global fiscal system is crucial, as failure in this endeavour could jeopardize efforts to combat climate change and attain the SDGs, the Sri Lankan President emphasized. 

President Wickremesinghe further said that adverse climate impacts affect clean energy, food security, water, and farmers’ livelihoods in Sri Lanka, straining their fiscal recovery from last year’s economic crisis. 

As a climate-vulnerable, debt-ridden nation, the need for climate finance is urgent, he said, adding that despite promises, wealthy countries are falling short on their commitments.

He also said the composition of the UN Security Council must be expanded to be representative of current global diversity and decision-making. 

He said in parallel, the role of the UNGA must be strengthened and requested that the permanent members engage in a credible dialogue which will lead to a unified approach to combat these threats ahead of the next sessions.

The President urged the UN member states to find new ways of working together despite the increasing mistrust that has permeated international relations. 

This, he said, can be achieved through the willingness of the permanent members to work together in solidarity with the developing world.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President addresses global financial distress at SDG summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

President pledges Sri Lankas dual approach to climate ambition at UN Climate Summit (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Sagala presents main tourism plan for Arugam Bay (English)

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Finance Ministry instructed to suspend licenses of 07 companies over delayed excise duty payments

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lanka's August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai

Sri Lankan criminal with Interpol' red notice' arrested in Dubai

Two dead, two others critically injured in shooting at Thalduwa

Two dead, two others critically injured in shooting at Thalduwa