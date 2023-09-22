Ali Sabri Raheem suspended from representing parliamentary committees

A resolution proposing the suspension of MP Ali Sabri Raheem from representing Parliamentary Committees was approved by the parliament on Friday (22 Sep.).

Presenting the motion in parliament this morning, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa stated that MP Sabri’s continued representation of Parliamentary Committees despite his recent involvement in illegal misconduct, has raised concerns and created a problematic situation in relation to the conduct of parliamentarians overall.

Thus, the Parliament resolved that MP Sabri, who is currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics and Privileges of Parliament, should not represent the Committees of Parliament until the said investigation is over.

Speaking further in this regard, Premadasa stated that a fine of only Rs. 7.5 million has been imposed against the Puttalam District MP who illegally brought 3.3 kilograms of gold worth Rs. 74 million and 41 smartphones worth Rs. 4.2 million, while an exaggerated fine of Rs. 70 million was charged from a Frenchman who brought in a stock of gold worth Rs. 80 million. Thus, the Opposition Leader urged that an investigation be carried out into imposing a lenient fine against the MP.

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on 23 May.

The Customs officials on duty at the airport had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to the island from overseas.

However, the parliamentarian was later released after paying a fine of Rs. 7.5 million.