Date fixed for hearing of Pastor Jeromes petition

Date fixed for hearing of Pastor Jeromes petition

September 22, 2023   05:17 pm

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando, requesting the court to issue an order preventing his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to be heard before the Court of Appeal on 04 October.

The relevant order was given when the matter was heard before Appellate Court President Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais today (22 Sep.).

On 26 May, the self-styled prophet filed an FR petition before the Supreme Court, through his attorneys, seeking an order preventing his arrest.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the DIG in charge of the CID, the CID director and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the cybercrimes unit of the CID had been named as the respondents of the FR petition.

In his petition, the Pastor deemed the CID’s attempts to arrest him unlawful, claiming that the police have not presented any piece of evidence to the court to prove that his comments threaten the religious harmony in the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech

Nipah virus outbreak in India sparks concerns; seizures observed in severe cases

Nipah virus outbreak in India sparks concerns; seizures observed in severe cases

Chicken prices may further reduce to Rs. 850-Rs. 900 by end of 2023  Minister

Chicken prices may further reduce to Rs. 850-Rs. 900 by end of 2023  Minister

Cardinal Ranjith speaks on uncovering the truth about Easter bombings

Cardinal Ranjith speaks on uncovering the truth about Easter bombings

Sajith alleges supposed link between Easter attacks and ' high-profile murders '

Sajith alleges supposed link between Easter attacks and ' high-profile murders '

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.22

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)

Sri Lankas consumer price inflation eases to 2.1% in August (English)