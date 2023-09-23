Restrictions on all imported goods, except vehicles, to be lifted in Oct.

Restrictions on all imported goods, except vehicles, to be lifted in Oct.

September 23, 2023   11:52 am

Finance State Minister Shehan Semasinghe says the restrictions imposed on imported goods, except vehicles, will be lifted in October.

Addressing a conference in Anuradhapura, the lawmaker mentioned that import restrictions are currently maintained on 600 HS codes ((Harmonized System codes).

“By October, we will be able to lift the import restrictions on all these items except 270 HS codes for vehicles.”

The move will help price stabilization, Semasinghe explained. Due to these restrictions, he said an increase is observed in the prices of certain goods as there is not enough supply to meet the demand.

On August 14, the government, by way of a special gazette notification, eased the restrictions on importing public transport buses and special-purpose heavy vehicles including, tankers, bowsers and fire trucks.

Further, the government also decided to release heavy vehicles imported during the restricted period and still remain uncleared at ports.

This was the first time Sri Lanka rolled back the restrictions on imported vehicles that were imposed in March 2020. However, the import bans on passenger vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

President Ranil calls for restructuring global fiscal system in UNGA speech (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

Sri Lanka to import test kits to detect Nipah virus after outbreak in Kerala (English)

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

What you should know about Nipah virus amidst outbreak in India

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Cardinal Ranjith says we are answerable for the lives of others, urges empathy

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets

Chicken price reduction: Trade Minister vows action against non-compliant supermarkets