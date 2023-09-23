Detention order issued on duo arrested for aiding cop involved with Harak Kata

Detention order issued on duo arrested for aiding cop involved with Harak Kata

September 23, 2023   03:17 pm

Sri Lanka Police have been granted  a 72-hour detention order to question the two persons arrested on suspicion of aiding the police constable who was complicit in notorious criminal figure “Harak Kata’s” recent escape attempt at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The duo was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) last night.

Ill-famed drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratna, alias ‘Harak Kata’, had reportedly attempted to flee from the custody of the CID on 10 September.

According to the CID, ‘Harak Kata’ had been aided by a certain police constable, who had fled soon after the incident.

‘Harak Kata’, who was being interrogated by eight CID officers, had reportedly laced the officers’ tea with poison, with the help of the Police Constable in question, during his questioning.

He had subsequently requested to go to the washroom, and was escorted out of the interrogation room with his aide – the constable, and another sub-inspector attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF), assigned for the suspect’s protection.

Although his handcuffs were removed at that point, the underworld kingpin had then walked out of the washroom acting as if he was still cuffed and had then attempted to snatch the STF officer’s firearm leading to a scuffle. 

A group of other officers were quick to arrive at the scene of the incident upon hearing the commotion and detained ‘Harak Kata’ in their custody.

Amidst the altercation, the constable in question had reportedly fled the CID premises and remains in hiding to date.

On 18 September, the mother and brother-in-law of the police constable were arrested. The police also obtained a 90-day detention to interrogate them.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Waterspout whips up off Bambalapitiya causing heavy property damage

Waterspout whips up off Bambalapitiya causing heavy property damage

Waterspout whips up off Bambalapitiya causing heavy property damage

US ambassador encourages Sri Lankan leaders to recognize and empower youth as countrys future

US ambassador encourages Sri Lankan leaders to recognize and empower youth as countrys future

Shortage of doctors discussed at length before COPA

Shortage of doctors discussed at length before COPA

Prices of milk powder to increase after import tax hike?

Prices of milk powder to increase after import tax hike?

Restrictions on all imported goods, except vehicles, to be lifted in October

Restrictions on all imported goods, except vehicles, to be lifted in October

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.23

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)

President Ranil meets with US President Joe Biden in New York (English)