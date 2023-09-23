Over 2,000 dengue cases recorded thus far in September

Over 2,000 dengue cases have been reported for the month of September thus far, the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) reported.

Accordingly, 2,300 dengue cases in total have been recorded in the days that have elapsed in September.

Health authorities have attributed the rising number of dengue cases to the ongoing inclement weather, acknowledging, however, that the figures remain lower than those recorded over the past few months.

Accordingly, a total of 63,881 dengue cases have been reported for the year 2023.

Meanwhile, although the number of high-risk zones for dengue has been reduced to seven localities, health officials have warned of a potential increase in the infections.