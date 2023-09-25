SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station

The bus driver attached to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Bus Depot in Gampola, who was attacked by a group of people and abducted last morning (24), has reportedly escaped from his abductors and arrived at the Gampola Police last night.

However, the person in question has stated to the police that he was taken to the Orugudawatta area in Colombo in the van, in which he was abducted and that the group of unidentified individuals had repeatedly asked him regarding a sword.

Later, he has been admitted to the Gampola Teaching Hospital by the police, for treatment.

Police have uncovered that the group of individuals that arrived in the van and abducted him also included a woman.

A group of individuals, who arrived in a van, had reportedly intercepted and blocked the path of a bus belonging to the SLTB, which was travelling from Mawela to Kandy last morning.

Four individuals had boarded the bus and had attacked the 46-year-old Hemantha Rajapaksa, a bus driver attached to the Gampola SLTB Bus Depot, who was travelling in the bus and abducted him after forcing him inside the van they had arrived in.

Police stated that the victim is a resident of the Wattegama area.

The individual was on his way to his work when the incident had taken place, according to police.