India to deliver 20 decommissioned locomotives to Sri Lanka

India will deliver nearly 20 train engines to Sri Lanka, according to the Department of Railways.

However, the department further mentioned that India has expressed agreement to provide the decommissioned locomotives to Sri Lanka, as it moves towards the operation of electric trains.

Furthermore, the Department of Railways has decided to send a technical team to India in the near future, in order to find out whether the locomotives are suitable for operations in Sri Lanka.

Later, a final decision would be arrived at regarding whether the locomotives will be accepted into the country or not.