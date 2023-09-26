Water bills to be issued online from next week

National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) states that issuing electronic water bills instead of printed bills will commence from October 01, 2023.

Deputy General Manager of the NWSDB Piyal Pathmanatha emphasized that the new programme will be launched in 04 selected regulatory areas as the first step.

Commenting further regarding the matter, Pathmanatha said that the procedure would be initiated in association with the Colombo-South, Kandy-South, Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa regional offices on a trial basis.

“We hope to expand this across the island by 01 January 2024”, he added.

Furthermore, the Deputy General Manager of the NWSDB added that the public need not have undue fears of not receiving water bills, assuring that the water bills would be provided accurately, and on time through this new system.

He also pointed out that more details pertaining to the matter can be accessed by contacting the NWSDB through the hotline 1939.

“We can provide a hard copy of the water bill to someone who doesn’t own a smartphone”, he said, adding that “we especially encourage people to get used to this new system as much as possible”.