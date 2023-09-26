Trincomalee Magistrates Court issues order prohibiting Thileepan commemorations

September 26, 2023   01:24 pm

The Trincomalee Magistrate’s  Court on Tuesday (26 Sep.) issued a court order prohibiting the commemoration of ‘Thileepan’, a member of a proscribed organisation, in several areas within Trincomalee, on account of the inconvenience likely to be caused to the public.

Accordingly, the Trincomalee Court issued the order prohibiting any sort of celebrations, demonstrations, parades or protests commemorating Thileepan in the Kulakottan Hall and the Gandhi Roundabout within the Trincomalee Harbour Police division, and within the Trincomalee police diviion.

The relevant order was issued against several Tamil activists including President of the Trincomalee District Tamil People’s Forum R. F. Jerome, Ramesh Nicholas, Suhirdha Priya, Krishna Pillai Sri Prasath, Kandaiyya Kandeepan alias ‘Pamaparasan’, Karthik Kalkiriyan and others.

Rasaiah Parthipan, better known as ‘Thileepan’, was a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and died while on a hunger strike in 1987, during which he had articulated five requests to the Indian Government, aiming to encourage them to apply pressure on the Sri Lankan Government to fulfill those requests.

