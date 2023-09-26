Injunction issued over Maithripalas letter to Dayasiri suspended

Injunction issued over Maithripalas letter to Dayasiri suspended

September 26, 2023   02:47 pm

The Colombo District Court today (26) suspended the interim injunction preventing the implementation of a letter issued by the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), former President Maithripala Sirisena to Dayasiri Jayasekara, who was recently ousted as the party’s General Secretary.

Colombo District Judge Sandun Vithana had issued this interim injunction order on Thursday (21), to be in effect until October 05, 2023, after considering a complaint filed by Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Appearing for the defendant, former president Maithripala Sirisena, President’s Counsel Faizer Mustapha pointed out that the Central Committee of the SLFP, in fact, has the authority to issue such a letter.

The president’s counsel, who further mentioned that the complainant had obtained the interim injunction by concealing certain facts, requested the court to issue an order dismissing the injunction.

The Colombo District judge, taking the submission into consideration, ordered the relevant injunction order to be suspended. Then, he fixed the case to be taken up again on November 05, 2023.

However, former General Secretary of the SLFP Dayasiri Jayasekara had mentioned in his complaint that the party’s chairman Maithripala Sirisena had directed a letter on September 18, which mentioned that a disciplinary inquiry would be conducted against Jayasekara and asked him to provide excuses to defend himself.

Jayasekara had also claimed that pursuant to the SLFP’s constitution, the party chairman has no authority to issue such letters.

Accordingly, Jayasekara had filed this complaint seeking an order ruling that the letter in question was unlawful.

