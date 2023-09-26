Sri Lanka welcomes the 1 millionth tourist of 2023

Sri Lanka welcomes the 1 millionth tourist of 2023

September 26, 2023   04:11 pm

Sri Lanka has welcomed the arrival of its one millionth tourist for 2023 today (26 Sep.), with the arrival of a Russian couple, marking a significant milestone in the Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, Sri Lanka Tourism confirmed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the couple had arrived onboard an Oman Airlines flight (WY-373), after having flown from Russia to Muscat in Oman, and then arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Russian national Alex Mazkov and his family were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) upon their arrival at the BIA.

SLTPB Director Dr. Prasad Jayasekera noted that this was the first time in three years, since 2019, that Sri Lanka reached this milestone of crossing one million tourists within a year.

In the first 24 days of September alone, Sri Lanka had recorded over 88,000 tourist arrivals, which contributed to the year-to-date figure.

This achievement comes after facing a series of challenges that impacted the country’s tourism sector, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter Sunday bombings and an unprecedented economic crisis.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME |2023.09.26

Sinopec assures top-quality petroleum product supplies to Sri Lankan market

Sinopec assures top-quality petroleum product supplies to Sri Lankan market

New law by end of 2023 to transform Port City into 'Colombo Financial Zone'

New law by end of 2023 to transform Port City into 'Colombo Financial Zone'

Minor tremor reported in Buttala

Minor tremor reported in Buttala

Five including Excise officers arrested over abduction of beedi manufacturer

Five including Excise officers arrested over abduction of beedi manufacturer

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station (English)

SLTB bus driver abducted in Gampola appears at police station (English)

Global oil prices steady as Russia eases fuel export ban (English)

Global oil prices steady as Russia eases fuel export ban (English)