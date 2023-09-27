Five including 4 women arrested with gold worth over Rs 120 million at BIA

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs have detained five passengers at the arrival terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a stock of gold biscuits and jewellery into the country, early this morning (27).

Accordingly, four women and a man, who had arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai onboard two separate flights, have been apprehended along with 06 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery in total, estimated to be worth around Rs. 123 million, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Sri Lanka Customs stated that three of the four arrested women and the man had arrived in Sri Lanka at around 01.10 a.m. today, onboard a FlyDubai flight bound for Sri Lanka from Dubai, while the other arrested woman arrived at the BIA at around 05.25 a.m., onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight.



However, the officers of Sri Lanka Customs had found the stock of gold biscuits and jewellery concealed in their bodies and within the hand luggage they were carrying.

All the arrested individuals have been identified as residents of the Colombo area, who are engaged in businesses and take frequent flights, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs have initiated further investigations regarding the detections.