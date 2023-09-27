Date fixed for hearing of contempt petitions against Sanath Nishantha

The petitions filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha under charges of contempt of court are due to be heard before the Court of Appeal on 27 October.

The relevant order was issued by President of the Appellate Court, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Chamath Morais, when the matter was taken up in court this morning (27 September), for which the State Minister too, was present in court.

Appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed the court that as per the notice filed under the Evidence (Special Provisions) Act, the defendant has been given access to examine the evidence and related reports have been submitted.

Charges were filed against the State Minister, alleging that he had tarnished the honour and the image of the judiciary by expressing critical views on the manner in which the magistrates acted in granting bail to the suspects involved in the ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement while speaking during a media conference held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) headquarters on 23 August 2022.

The petitions were filed by Attorneys-at-Law Priyalal Sirisena, Vijith Kumara and the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka.