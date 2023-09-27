Eight persons sentenced to death over 2003 murder

Eight persons sentenced to death over 2003 murder

September 27, 2023   04:40 pm

Eight persons charged with murder were sentenced to death on orders of the Kalutara High Court on Wednesday (27 Sep.).

The relevant order was issued by Kalutara High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne against eight persons found guilty of stabbing a resident of the  Kalil Place area in Kalutara (South) to death on 24 March 2003.

The accused were found guilty after the Attorney General filed indictments against the eight suspects before the Kalutara High Court.

Accordingly, capital punishment was imposed against Mohamed Zain Mohamed Hamsa (46), Abdul Karim Mohamed Rawisdeen (49), Mohamed Mauz Mohamed (59), Mohamed Riazdeen Mohamed (45), Mohamed Jiffry Mohamed Jinnah (47), Mohamed Zahir Mohamed Siam (44), Mohamed Nilabdeen Mohamed Ajeel (45) and Mohomed Jiffry Mohamed Firdhouse.

