Govt. working to curtail public democratic rights, Mujibur Rahman alleges

Govt. working to curtail public democratic rights, Mujibur Rahman alleges

September 27, 2023   06:36 pm

Former Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman alleges that the government is working to curtail the democratic rights of the people of the country including the freedom of speech, pretending that it is necessary to stabilize the country and the economy.

Joining a press briefing held in Colombo today (27), the former Parliamentarian expressed that a question arises as to whether it is the duty of the Ministry of Mass Media or the police to bring laws and bills regarding mass media and social media.

Commenting further, he stressed that earlier, the bills and laws related to media were brought by the Ministry of Mass Media, and that there may be an ulterior motive in bringing the Social Media Regulation Bill by the Minister of Justice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.09.27

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Special IMF Press Briefing on first review of Sri Lankas EFF programme - LIVE

Special IMF Press Briefing on first review of Sri Lankas EFF programme - LIVE

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.09.27

National Peoples Power party assures support to GMOA both within and outside of Parliament

National Peoples Power party assures support to GMOA both within and outside of Parliament

Sri Lanka welcomes the one millionth tourist of 2023

Sri Lanka welcomes the one millionth tourist of 2023

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA