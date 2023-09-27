Govt. working to curtail public democratic rights, Mujibur Rahman alleges

Former Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman alleges that the government is working to curtail the democratic rights of the people of the country including the freedom of speech, pretending that it is necessary to stabilize the country and the economy.

Joining a press briefing held in Colombo today (27), the former Parliamentarian expressed that a question arises as to whether it is the duty of the Ministry of Mass Media or the police to bring laws and bills regarding mass media and social media.

Commenting further, he stressed that earlier, the bills and laws related to media were brought by the Ministry of Mass Media, and that there may be an ulterior motive in bringing the Social Media Regulation Bill by the Minister of Justice.