Colombos consumer price inflation eases to 1.3% in September

September 27, 2023   06:45 pm

Sri Lanka’s overall rate of inflation, based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) has dropped to 1.3% in the month of September, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Accordingly, the country’s overall inflation, on a year-on-year (Y-on-Y) basis, decreased from 4.0% in August 2023 to 1.3% this month, while food inflation decreased to -5.2%, from -4.8% in August.

Meanwhile, the Y-on-Y inflation of non-food groups decreased to 4.7% from 8.7% as recorded in August this year.

 

CCPI September 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

