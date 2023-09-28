Shooting in Meetiyagoda leaves one person injured

September 28, 2023   08:50 am

One person has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place in Meetiyagoda, Ambalangoda this morning (Sept. 28).

The police said two assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at a man who was travelling on a motorcycle along the Ambalangoda-Meetiyagoda road.

The injured is reportedly a 47-year-old residing in Paniyana, Ambalangoda.

He is currently being treated at the Balapitiya Base Hospital.

While the motive behind the shooting is yet to be established, the Meetiyagoda Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the two assailants who are at large.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Sri Lanka hopeful of crossing 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2023  SLTDA (English)

Colombo's consumer price inflation eases to 1.3% in September (English)

Colombo's consumer price inflation eases to 1.3% in September (English)

President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue (English)

President Ranil leaves for Germany to attend Berlin Global Dialogue (English)

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF (English)

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF (English)

Need Colombo to be a 24-hour city where tourists can enjoy whatever they need  Diana Gamage

Need Colombo to be a 24-hour city where tourists can enjoy whatever they need  Diana Gamage

Colombo identified as a city with severe acute malnutrition

Colombo identified as a city with severe acute malnutrition

TID and CCD further investigate notorious criminal Harak Kata's bid to escape

TID and CCD further investigate notorious criminal Harak Kata's bid to escape

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka

Despite early signs of stabilization, full economic recovery not yet assured - IMF delegation in Sri Lanka