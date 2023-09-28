Shooting in Meetiyagoda leaves one person injured

One person has sustained injuries in a shooting incident that took place in Meetiyagoda, Ambalangoda this morning (Sept. 28).

The police said two assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at a man who was travelling on a motorcycle along the Ambalangoda-Meetiyagoda road.

The injured is reportedly a 47-year-old residing in Paniyana, Ambalangoda.

He is currently being treated at the Balapitiya Base Hospital.

While the motive behind the shooting is yet to be established, the Meetiyagoda Police has initiated investigations to apprehend the two assailants who are at large.