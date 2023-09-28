Person arrested with over 1kg of Ice in Dehiwala

Police have arrested a suspect along with 1 kilogram and 10 grams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal methamphetamine) drugs at Pannaloka Mawatha in Dehiwala.

The Police Headquarters mentioned that the arrest was made during a raid conducted in accordance with a tip-off received by the officers of Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Meanwhile, police also took custody of over Rs. 150,000 in cash, found in the possession of the suspect, and is believed to have been earned from drug dealings.

The arrested suspect is a 39-year-old resident of the Dehiwala area, police said.

The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.