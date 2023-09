Landslide early warning issued for 07 districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued early landslide warnings for several areas in seven districts, as heavy rainfall continues.

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning advisory is in place for several areas in Kalutara, Kandy, Matara and Ratnapura Districts until 06.00 a.m. tomorrow (29).

Kalutara District – Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat Division

Kandy District – Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat Division

Matara District – Kotapola and Pitabeddara Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura District – Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Division

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning is effective in the following areas:

Galle District – Neluwa and Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Hambantota District – Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat Division

Kalutara District – Agalawatta and Walallawita Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kegalle District – Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat Division

Matara District – Mulatiyana and Athuraliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura District – Kalawana, Kolonna, Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita, Kiriella, Ayagama, Elapatha, Nivithigala and Pelmadulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions

The NBRO urges the people living in aforementioned areas to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.